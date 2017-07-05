close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin to hold their first meeting on sidelines of G20 Summit

US' National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton also confirmed that the two leaders will sit on Friday for the bilateral meeting.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 08:54
Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin to hold their first meeting on sidelines of G20 Summit

New York: Amid tension between the United States and Russia over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.

"It has been agreed that the presidents will meet though their schedules are rather tight. However, we will keep in touch with our US counterparts to find an interval for this most important meeting. We will try to agree on the meeting, and I am sure that the two presidents will meet in Hamburg," TASS quoted Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying.

US' National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton also confirmed that the two leaders will sit on Friday for the bilateral meeting, reports CNN.

CNN was told by US' administration officials that Trump is likely to focus heavily on the Syria and Ukraine conflicts.

It will be the first time that the two leaders will be meeting in-person with each other. So far, Trump and Putin have spoken three times by phone since the US President Trump took office.

During the presidential campaign, Trump argued for better US- Russia relations and had frequently praised Putin after he spoke favorably of Trump.

TAGS

Donald TrumpVladimir PutinG20 summitUnited StatesRussiaMoscowUkraineSyria

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

AfricaWorld

Libya rocket attack kills five on Tripoli beach: Ministry

AfricaWorld

Egypt's parliament approves three-month further emerge...

After rousing welcome in Israel, PM Narendra Modi to meet Prez Reuven Rivlin, 26/11 survivor &#039;baby&#039; Moshe today
India

After rousing welcome in Israel, PM Narendra Modi to meet P...

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia to discuss Qatar crisis with allies

WorldAsia

Gas pipeline blast in northeast China kills 5, injures 89:...

Malabar war games: India, US, Japan to deploy their largest warships, focus on anti-submarine warfare
India

Malabar war games: India, US, Japan to deploy their largest...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video