Donald Trump vows to do 'whatever is necessary' to protect the US

British Police has arrested a dozen people in connection with the deadly attack on London Bridge.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 09:01
Donald Trump vows to do &#039;whatever is necessary&#039; to protect the US
Representional Image

Washington: A day after the London terror attack which claimed seven lives and left dozens hospitalised, President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the United States.
 

"As President, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people," he said yesterday.

Trump said he has spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May on the horrific attack.

The president that said he has expressed his unwavering support to the US allies in the United Kingdom.

During the conversation, he "pledged that the US will do everything in our power to assist the United Kingdom and its citizens as they work to protect their country and to bring those that are guilty to justice".

"America sends our thoughts, our prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve -- stronger than ever before -- to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it's gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end," Trump said.

British Police has arrested a dozen people in connection with the deadly attack on London Bridge in a widening probe after attackers used large knives and vans to kill seven people in the heart of London. The attackers were shot dead within minutes of the attack.

Islamic State has claimed the responsibility, as per media reports.

TAGS

WashingtonLondon terror attackDonald TrumpTheresa MayUnited KingdomIslamic state

