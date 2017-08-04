Donald Trump whips up supporters against Russia probe

Huntington: President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency.

At a boisterous rally in Trump-friendly West Virginia Thursday, he also challenged Democrats to either continue their "obsession with a hoax" or begin serving the interests of the American people.

Trump slammed the investigation as a "fake story that is demeaning to all of us and most of all demeaning to our country and demeaning to our Constitution." He commented hours after news broke that Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation, had empaneled a grand jury in the case.

Added Trump: "I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one."