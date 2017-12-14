Donald Trump's top African-American adviser quits White House

WASHINGTON: The highest-profile African-American adviser to US President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman, will step down on January 20, the White House Press Secretary has said.

"Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday (Tuesday) to pursue other opportunities," Sarah Sanders said in a brief statement on Wednesday, Efe news reported.

"Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."

Manigault had served the Trump administration as communications director for the White House Public Liaison Office.

Her exit -- part of an expected round of departures as Trump`s first year in office draws to a close- follows last week`s announcement that his deputy national security adviser for strategy, Dina Powell, plans to resign early next year.

Powell, however, will continue to have a role in Middle East diplomacy.

Manigault, who became a recognizable face on TV reality programs in the US, was a contestant on the Trump-hosted NBC show "The Apprentice" in 2004.

In 2008, she was a contestant on the sequel to that series, "The Celebrity Apprentice," also hosted by Trump.

Manigault, 43, was an active member of Trump`s team during the campaign and later served on the presidential transition team`s executive committee.