close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump's top aide to be America's new ambassador to India: White House

Kenneth I Juster is the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 23:45
Donald Trump&#039;s top aide to be America&#039;s new ambassador to India: White House
Representional Image

Washington: Kenneth I Juster, a top aide of US President Donald Trump, is set to be America's new ambassador to India, the White House said today.

Juster, 62, who is the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council, would replace Richard Verma if nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

"Ken Juster's move to Indian Ambassador is because he is extremely qualified for the position," White House deputy spokesperson Lindsay E Walters confirmed to PTI about the news which was first reported by The Washington Post today.

"Ken has a strong and positive relationship with everyone in the White House, including the president," Walters said.

The move has been welcomed by widely respected Ashley Telis, the top India expert in the US.

"Ken knows India well and actually was deeply involved in successful bilateral negotiations between the two countries. The Indians will welcome him enthusiastically. He is a known quantity," Tellis told The Washington Post.

However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

The White House confirmation in this regard puts to rest all the speculation.

Verma, the first Indian-American to head this position, put in his papers when Trump replaced Barack Obama as the President of the US. 

TAGS

Kenneth I JusterAmbassadorIndiaDonald TrumpWhite HouseBarack ObamaRichard Verma

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

World

US congressman`s shooter had list of six lawmakers: FBI

MP farmers&#039; killing: Shivraj govt suspends former Mandsaur collector, SP
Madhya Pradesh

MP farmers' killing: Shivraj govt suspends former Mand...

World

Trump seizes on Republican victory in Georgia to push agend...

India

JD(U)'s support for Kovind speaks of his acceptability...

Discoveries

Egyptian artisan created prosthetic wooden toe 3,000 years...

West Bengal

Opposition to skip Mamata government's all-party meeti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video