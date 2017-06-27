Donald Trump's wife Melania wore dress worth $2,160 to greet PM Narendra Modi

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the White House.

Both leaders warmly shook hands and smiled in what was their first-ever meeting. While the shutterbugs waited to capture Modi and Trump in one frame, it was Melania who stole the limelight because of her bright yellow dress.

Melania, who generally sticks to a uniform of sheath dresses, fit and flare frocks and classic eveningwear, chose to don a floral dress worth $2,160 (Rs 1,39,180 approximately) to meet and greet PM Modi.

According to Vogue, the bright yellow floral-print floor-skimming crepe gown by Emilio Pucci had a few key components of Melania's established style.

The contrast belt at the waist provided a nod to Melania's military-inspired wardrobe and defined the silhouette. Add to the effortlessly stunning look was her pink suede stilettos and the diamond ring.

The former Slovenian model was all smiles while welcoming PM Modi to the White House.