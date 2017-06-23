close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ecuador foreign minister says UK wants a solution to Assange standoff

A British court issued an arrest warrant for Assange when he failed to surrender to the court on June 29, 2012, and the Metropolitan Police Service is compelled to execute that warrant, the London police said in May. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 09:29
Ecuador foreign minister says UK wants a solution to Assange standoff

Quito: Britain is interested in finding a solution to the standoff that has led to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being holed up in Ecuador's London embassy for five years, the foreign minister of the South American country said on Thursday. 

In May, Sweden dropped an investigation into rape allegations that led Assange, 45, to seek asylum in the embassy in 2012, but British police said he would still be arrested if he left the building.

"The United Kingdom wants a way out, but evidently that is in the hands of the UK justice system, they have their procedures, their ways," the minister, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, told reporters. 

"This opening has been there, and we are working on it." 

A British court issued an arrest warrant for Assange when he failed to surrender to the court on June 29, 2012, and the Metropolitan Police Service is compelled to execute that warrant, the London police said in May. 

Assange, who denies the rape allegations, fears being handed over to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks publication of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in one of the largest information leaks in US history. 

TAGS

WikiLeaksJulian AssangeQuitoEcuadorSouth AmericaUnited KingdomSwedenMaria Fernanda Espinosa

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

`Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s confession video shows the torture inflicted upon him by Pakistan`
India

`Kulbhushan Jadhav's confession video shows the tortur...

AmericasWorld

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar to meet US secretary Rex Til...

IndiaWorld

India backs UN to refer Mauritius-Britain dispute to ICJ

Blast in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta kills at least five
WorldAsia

Blast in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta kills at lea...

WorldAsia

Two Bali escaped inmates captured in East Timor

WorldAsia

Disgraced South Korean leader's friend Choi Soon-Sil g...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video