Emirates says US flights operating as normal after new travel restrictions

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 15:47

Dubai: Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday its flights to the United States were "operating as per normal" after US officials announced new restrictions on travel.

Visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries must have a close US family relationship or formal ties to a US entity to be admitted to the United States under guidance distributed by the US State Department on Wednesday.

The United States also announced new security measures for inbound flights that are designed to prevent expanding the in-cabin ban on laptops.

"Our flights to the US are operating as per normal. All passengers must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel. Emirates remains guided by the US Customs and Border Protection on this matter," an Emirates spokeswoman said in a statement.

Emirates flies to 12 US cities.

