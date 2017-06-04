close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Erdogan threatens new operation in northern Syria

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday to resume military actions against Syrian Kurdish fighters in case Turkey comes under attack by them.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 08:53

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday to resume military actions against Syrian Kurdish fighters in case Turkey comes under attack by them.

"We will not discuss the matter with anyone but will make our own decision and take the matter into our own hands," Xinhua quoted the president as saying.

He spoke of a possible resumption of the so-called Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria if the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing the People's Protection Units launch an attack on Turkey.

Ankara sees the two groups as the Syrian offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed for its decades-old armed struggle for an autonomous region in Turkey's southeast, and the Turkish military ended Operation Euphrates Shield at the end of March that was launched in August last year.

Erdogan said that he had spoken of the matter with both Russian and U.S. officials.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that the US was resupplying PKK and PYD militants in northern Syria with military equipment, a move vehemently opposed by Turkey.

US President Donald Trump authorised military support to the Syrian Kurdish fighters last month, as an operation to retake Syria's Raqqa from the so-called Islamic State was going on with their involvement.

TAGS

TurkeyRecep Tayyip ErdoganSyrian Kurdish fightersSyriaKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)Donald Trump

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Saharanpur violence: 2 held; Internet services restored
Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur violence: 2 held; Internet services restored

Vehicle numbers cross one crore mark in Delhi
Delhi

Vehicle numbers cross one crore mark in Delhi

Taliban denies role in Kabul's suicide bombings
Asia

Taliban denies role in Kabul's suicide bombings

France scoffs at US, modifies White House climate video
World

France scoffs at US, modifies White House climate video

BRICS Media Forum to be held in Beijing next week
World

BRICS Media Forum to be held in Beijing next week

PM Narendra Modi expresses shock, anguish over London terror attacks
EuropeIndia

PM Narendra Modi expresses shock, anguish over London terro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video