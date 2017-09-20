Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico: Forecasters
The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with winds of 155 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am, the forecasters said.