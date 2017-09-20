close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico: Forecasters

The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with winds of 155 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 18:37

Florida: The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with winds of 155 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am, the forecasters said.

TAGS

USHurricane MariaPuerto RicoLandfallYabucoaStormNational Hurricane Center

From Zee News

Over 100 crore spent for maintenance of medical devices: J P Nadda
India

Over 100 crore spent for maintenance of medical devices: J...

Mumbai airport operations hit, 75 flights cancelled due to heavy rains
Maharashtra

Mumbai airport operations hit, 75 flights cancelled due to...

Jammu and Kashmir

Four killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

China jabs back at Trump&#039;s barb over South China Sea
World

China jabs back at Trump's barb over South China Sea

Odisha: Nine more persons arrested for violence during hartal
Odisha

Odisha: Nine more persons arrested for violence during hart...

Minor girl kidnapped, raped inside moving vehicle in Bengal
West Bengal

Minor girl kidnapped, raped inside moving vehicle in Bengal

EU seeks post-Brexit powers over foreign finance firms
EuropeWorld

EU seeks post-Brexit powers over foreign finance firms

55% jump in accounts info requests by India govt in H1 2017: Twitter
Internet & Social Media

55% jump in accounts info requests by India govt in H1 2017...

Technology

'Google Home Mini' to be introduced at $49

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video