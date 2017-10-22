Facebook supported Hillary, not me during presidential election, says Donald Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Facebook was on the side of his "crooked" political arch rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Trump also alleged that Hillary had spent hundreds of millions of dollars more than him on her election campaign in 2016.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton spent hundreds of millions of dollars more on Presidential Election than I did. Facebook was on her side, not mine!"Trump said in a tweet.

Trumps tweet comes amid recent reports that Russian-based hackers had used social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The platforms have become the subject of federal and congressional probes into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump in another tweet said that the Russian-bought Facebook ads were 'tiny' compared with 'fake news on US news channels.

"Keep hearing about "tiny" amount of money spent on Facebook ads. What about the billions of dollars of Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC & CBS?" Trump tweeted.

He also called the Justice Department to publicly release who paid for the dossier that includes unverified allegations about his connections with Russia.

"Officials behind the now discredited "Dossier" plead the Fifth. Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it," Trump said on twitter.

Russia's election meddling is being investigated by multiple congressional panels as well as an independent Justice Department probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.