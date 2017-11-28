FBI leaves US targets of Russian hackers in the dark

Washington: The hackers' targets: The former head of cybersecurity for the US Air Force. An ex-director at the National Security Council. A former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

All were caught up in a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage campaign. None was warned by the FBI, despite an agency policy that calls for notification.

The bureau repeatedly failed to alert targets of the Russian hacking group known as Fancy Bear despite knowing for more than a year that their personal emails were in the Kremlin's sights, an Associated Press investigation has found.

"No one's ever said to me, 'Hey Joe, you've been targeted by this Russian group,'" said former Navy intelligence officer Joe Mazzafro, whose inbox the hackers tried to compromise in 2015.

"That our own security services have not gone out and alerted me, that's what I find the most disconcerting as a national security professional."

FBI policy calls for notifying victims, whether individuals or groups, to help thwart both ongoing and future hacking attempts.

The policy, which was released in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the FBI by the non-profit Electronic Privacy Information Center, says that notification should be considered "even when it may interfere with another investigation or (intelligence) operation."

The FBI did not immediately respond to requests on the details of its notification policy. Late last week, it declined to discuss its investigation into Fancy Bear's spying campaign, but did provide a statement that said in part: "The FBI routinely notifies individuals and organizations of potential threat information."

Three people familiar with the matter including a current and a former government official said the FBI has known the details of Fancy Bear's attempts to break into Gmail inboxes for more than a year.

A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, said the bureau had been overwhelmed by an "almost insurmountable problem."

The AP conducted its own investigation into Fancy Bear, dedicating two months and a small team of reporters to go through a list of 19,000 phishing links provided by the cyber-security firm Secureworks.

The list showed how Fancy Bear worked in close alignment with Kremlin interests to steal tens of thousands of emails from the Democratic Party , the AP reported this month.

But it wasn't just Democrats the hackers were after.

The AP identified more than 500 US-based targets in the data, reached out to more than 190 of them and interviewed nearly 80 people, including current or former military personnel, Democratic operatives, diplomats or ex-intelligence workers such as Mazzafro.

Many were long-retired, but about one-third were still in government or held security clearances at the time of the hacking attempts. Only two told the AP they learned of the hacking attempts from the FBI.

A few more were contacted by the FBI after their emails were published in the torrent of leaks that coursed through last year's electoral contest. To this day, some leak victims have not heard from the bureau.

One was retired Maj James Phillips, who was one of the first people exposed by the website DCLeaks in mid-2016. A year later, Philips has yet to hear anything from the FBI. In fact he didn't learn his emails were "flapping in the breeze" until two months after the fact, when a journalist called him to ask for comment.