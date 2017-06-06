close
Fear a tornado? This Canadian man's coolness takes Internet by storm

Theunis Wessels' picture showing him mowing the lawn as a large tornado loomed on the horizon has taken the social media by storm.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:32
Fear a tornado? This Canadian man&#039;s coolness takes Internet by storm
Pic courtesy: Facebook

Toronto: Nothing, not even a tornado, could stop a Canadian man from finishing his yard work.

The picture was taken by Theunis' wife, Cecilia Wessels.

The picture was taken by Theunis' wife, Cecilia Wessels.

Cecilia posted the picture on her Facebook page on June 02 with a caption, “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair”.

She told BBC that Theunis was "fully aware" of the twister but "wasn't worried at all".

She added that the tornado was around 2 km from their house in Three Hills, Alberta, and was quieted soon. According to reports, Theunis told his wife that he was “keeping his eye on it”.

Here's the picture that's breaking the Internet:

Cecilia, meanwhile, told the Times Colonist that mowing the yard was on her husband’s to-do list.

CanadatornadoAlbertaCanada tornadoCecilia WesselsTheunis Wessels

