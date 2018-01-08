Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

A fire broke out at Trump tower in New York City on Monday. The building houses both offices and residences.

Here’s a video of the fire circulated on microblogging site Twitter:

Trump Tower is on fire pic.twitter.com/qwUTAuBsEW — NYCBMD (@NycBmd) January 8, 2018

Several firefighters could be seen on the roof of the tower trying to douse the blaze.

DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

Reports said that the New York fire department got a call shortly before 7 am (local time), following which the firefighters were rushed to the site.

There were no reports of any casualty or injury in the fire.

More details are awaited.