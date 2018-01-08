हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

A fire broke out at Trump tower in New York City on Monday. The building houses both offices and residences.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 08, 2018, 18:33 PM IST
Comments |
Here’s a video of the fire circulated on microblogging site Twitter:

Several firefighters could be seen on the roof of the tower trying to douse the blaze.

Reports said that the New York fire department got a call shortly before 7 am (local time), following which the firefighters were rushed to the site.

There were no reports of any casualty or injury in the fire.

More details are awaited.

