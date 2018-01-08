Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York
A fire broke out at Trump tower in New York City on Monday. The building houses both offices and residences.
A fire broke out at Trump tower in New York City on Monday. The building houses both offices and residences.
Here’s a video of the fire circulated on microblogging site Twitter:
Trump Tower is on fire pic.twitter.com/qwUTAuBsEW
— NYCBMD (@NycBmd) January 8, 2018
Several firefighters could be seen on the roof of the tower trying to douse the blaze.
DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018
Reports said that the New York fire department got a call shortly before 7 am (local time), following which the firefighters were rushed to the site.
There were no reports of any casualty or injury in the fire.
More details are awaited.