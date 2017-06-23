close
Foreign secretary S Jaishankar to meet US secretary Rex Tillerson

The Jaishankar-Tillerson meeting is likely to give final touches to the Modi-Trump meeting at the White House on Monday.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 10:28

Washington: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival here for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Jaishankar-Tillerson meeting is likely to give final touches to the Modi-Trump meeting at the White House on Monday.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet the Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Jaishankar, a former Indian ambassador to the US, has been playing a leading role in shaping the India-US relationship under the Modi Government.

Modi's US visit would begin on June 25. 

TAGS

Foreign SecretaryUS SecretaryS JaishankarRex TillersonNarendra ModiDonald TrumpWashingtonWhite HouseJohn Sullivan

