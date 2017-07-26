Girl charged with plotting UK terror attack with ISIS fighter

London: A 17-year-old girl in the UK has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly communicating with an Islamic State terror group fighter in Syria to plan a terror attack in the country.

Scotland Yard said she has been charged with an intent to commit acts of terrorism by "communicating with an ISIS fighter in Syria and arranging to receive weapons in order to conduct an attack in the UK;receiving instructions on how to train and use weapons; and?reaching out to another to receive assistance in completing plan contrary to Section 5(1)(a) and (3) Terrorism Act 2006".

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, is accused of communicating with an ISIS fighter and arranging to receive weapons to be used in the planned attack.

"This follows an investigation by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," a Metropolitan Police statement said.

The girl was previously charged with terror offences in April and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow in relation to that charge.