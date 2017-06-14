Gunman, who shot at US Congressman Steve Scalise in Virginia, dies: Donald Trump

Virginia: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the gunman, who opened fire on Republican members of the US Congress during a baseball practice near Washington on Wednesday, injuring several people including senior Republican leader Steve Scalise, has died.

Earlier, police had said that the shooting suspect was in custody and "not a threat."

Talking to reporters, city Police Chief Michael Brown said, "Five people were transported medically from the scene” in Alexandria. Two of the wounded were Capitol Hill police who were at the scene, witnesses said.

Scalise`s office said he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that Scalise was "badly injured but will fully recover”.

"Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him," Trump tweeted.

In a statement earlier, Trump described himself as "deeply saddened by this tragedy," saying his "thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders and all others affected."

Scalise, a representative from Louisiana, is the House of Representatives Majority Whip, making him the third-highest ranked member of the Republican leadership in the House.

In a dramatic account of the shooting, Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama said the shooter, who appeared to be a white man, was armed with a rifle.

Brooks told CNN he saw the man only for a second, and that he was shooting from a chain link fence behind the third base position on the field.

"There must have been 50 to 100 shots fired ... I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot," said Brooks.

Brooks described chaotic scenes after Scalise was shot.

"He was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on," Brooks said.

"He is a physician and we deferred to his judgment on what to do. I held a cloth over the wound to stop the bleeding as Brad was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants to try to have better access to Steve Scalise`s wound and his hip."

Brooks said he took off his belt and used it as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding on a staffer who was shot in the leg.

"One of our security detail was shooting back, but it was our pistol versus the shooter`s rifle," Brooks said. "The only weapon I had was a baseball bat."

Republican Senator Jeff Flake told local ABC-TV that Scalise was shot in the left hip. Flake said the gunman was shot. Flake also told reporters that the suspect was a white man with dark hair, apparently in his 40s or 50s, wearing jeans and a blue shirt.

The Republican lawmakers were at an early morning practice ahead of an annual baseball game against Democrats that was scheduled to be played on Thursday.

"It`s pretty well known in the neighborhood who those folks are on the baseball field," Brooks said. "It`s not a secret we are practicing ... He was going after elected officials."

Scalise`s position as whip means he has the difficult job of trying to keep order in the fractious party ranks and rounding up votes for bills.

`NO SHELTER`

David Miller, who saw the shooting, described a scene in which some players were far enough away from the gunman to run for shelter, while others were pinned down in the middle of the ball field.

"There was absolutely no shelter. They were in the middle of the ball park," he said. "They can`t run. If they get up they are a target."

Trump, a Republican, said in a statement that he and Vice President Mike Pence were monitoring developments closely.

Democrats were also practicing for this week`s game at another field at a different location, CNN reported.

Reba Winstead lives across the street from the parking lot of the park where the shooting occurred.

"I was on my front porch and that is when I heard the first round of shots. There was about a dozen shots. There was a pause. Then there was more shooting. I called 911."

Gabby Giffords, the last member of the US Congress to be shot, was seriously wounded in a January 2011 assassination attempt at a gathering of her constituents in Tucson, Arizona. She survived, but six people were killed. Giffords resigned from Congress and became an activist for gun restrictions.

"My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day," she said in a Twitter message.

Local schools were locked down.

"A lock-in takes place if a threat is identified outside the school. All school doors are locked but classes continue as normal. No entry into or exit from the school will be allowed," said a message from Alexandria City Public Schools.

Scalise, a representative from the southern state of Louisiana elected to Congress in 2008, heads the conservative House caucus known as the Republican Study Committee.

The staunch conservative is among the lawmakers leaving the drive to repeal former president Barack Obama`s signature health care law, among other top Republican priorities.

(With Agency inputs)