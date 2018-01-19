Donald Trump didn't give xxx-rated performance, says pornstar he allegedly tried to pay to keep quiet

NEW YORK: In more salacious details about US President Donald Trump's alleged sexual encounters, a pornstar has now admitted that she had sex with the former real estate tycoon and was paid USD 130,000 as hush money to keep the matter private.

Pornstar Stormy Daniels has made this revelation in an interview to a US magazine during which she claimed that she had sex with Donald Trump right after his wife, Melania, gave birth in 2006.

The pornstar, however, lamented that Trump performed poorly during the act.

''He didn’t give the kind of XXX-rated performance I was used to,'' Daniels reportedly said.

“It (the sex) was textbook generic,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had told the Touch Weekly in 2011.

“[It] was nothing crazy. It was one position. What you would expect someone his age to do,’’ she added.

The magazine didn’t publish the interview at the time since it was threatened of legal action by Trump’s lawyers, a New York Post report said.

However, the Daniels' interview was published recently, just ahead of the magazine’s upcoming January 29 edition.

Surprisingly, the report surfaced nearly a week after The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels was paid130,000 in hush money in October 2016 and asked to keep quite about her sexual encounters with Trump.

All this took place just weeks before the US presidential election. Interestingly, both Daniels and Trump flatly denied the WSJ report.

They even denied having an affair. However, the magazine 'In Touch' said that it confirmed Daniels' account at the time with her friends and even asked her to undergo a polygraph test, which she passed.

During the interview, Daniels claimed that she met Trump, then a 60-year-old real-estate mogul, at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in July 2006.

By that time Trump was married to Melania and their son Barron was just 3 months old.

A photo on her Myspace page at the time showed them together at the event grinning, Trump in a yellow polo shirt and Daniels in a skimpy tank top.

Despite Trump’s sexual encounters with Daniels continued at various places, including his office at Trump Tower, his vodka release party in Hollywood in 2007 and then at the Miss USA pageant later that year, the porn actress said in the interview.