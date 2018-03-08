Have not spoken to her in a long time: Chelsea Clinton about Ivanka Trump

Washington: Chelsea Clinton, the only daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, deemed the criticisms that were aimed at Ivanka Trump by the media as 'fair game'.

According to Fox News, the former first daughter appeared on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" and told the host she hadn't "spoken to [Ivanka] in a long time."

"I think anyone who works for the president, should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day," said Clinton.

This comes after Ivanka was questioned by Chelsea's former employers NBC news about the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against her father, to which she responded by saying, "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it. I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters."

Ivanka, a senior adviser to the President, had earlier received a lot of flak by the media when she took her father's seat beside UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Germany in July 2017.

President Trump then took to Twitter to defend his decision of letting his daughter take his place, calling it a 'standard' move.

"When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!" he tweeted.

He also hit back at the media, questioning the double standard of the media between the two first daughters.

"If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!" read another tweet.