close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Honolulu high-rise blaze kills three, injures five

In London, at least 80 people were killed when a fire gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartments on June 14. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 12:30
Honolulu high-rise blaze kills three, injures five

Honolulu: Three people were killed and at least five others suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital on Friday in a fire that consumed three floors of a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu, city officials said. 

The fire at the Marco Polo high-rise building was brought under control at about 6:30 p.m. local time, four hours after the blaze began, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said during a news conference. 
"We have a very tragic situation with three confirmed fatalities," Caldwell said. "The good news is that the fire is now under control." 

For hours, thick black smoke poured from the building as orange flames raged on several floors and debris fell from windows in images broadcast by bystanders on the Periscope streaming service. 

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, spraying water on flames from nearby balconies as a helicopter circled above, images posted online showed. 

The fire began on the 26th floor of the building at about 2:15 p.m., and quickly spread to the two floors above, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

As many as three people died on the 26th floor, Fire Chief Manuel Neves told a news conference at the scene. He did not provide details of the deaths. 
"We don`t have any information for us to believe that there are problems with the structure," Neves said. 

Neves said fire officials were conducting a room-by-room search, a task that could take several hours. 

Emergency responders said they took at least five people to the hospital with injuries. A number of other people were treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital, fire officials said. 
Evacuees from the building were being accommodated at a nearby park, with volunteers tending them, the Hawaii Red Cross said on social network Twitter.

The fire forced the closure of a major road in front of the condominium complex, the Honolulu police department said on Twitter. 

The Marco Polo building does not have a sprinkler system, Neves said. The building was constructed in 1971, before the city began requiring sprinkler systems and mandating them for high-rises built after 1974, the Star-Advertiser newspaper said.

City officials told the newspaper that if the building had a sprinkler system, the fire would have been contained to the original unit. 

In London, at least 80 people were killed when a fire gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartments on June 14. 

Authorities have opened two major investigations into the blaze, the worst in the British capital since World War Two, and have said criminal charges could be forthcoming.

TAGS

HonoluluKirk CaldwellManuel NevesLondonWorld War Two

From Zee News

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President&#039;s peace proposal
WorldAsia

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President's peace pro...

A possible end to mission Red Planet? NASA can&#039;t send humans on Mars due to lack of money!
Space

A possible end to mission Red Planet? NASA can't send...

Russia launches 73 satellites into three different orbits via Soyuz 2.1a rocket!
Space

Russia launches 73 satellites into three different orbits v...

First sign of cracks in Bihar grand alliance; Tejashwi Yadav skips key event attended by CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar

First sign of cracks in Bihar grand alliance; Tejashwi Yada...

Now make, share GIFs with Facebook camera
Technology

Now make, share GIFs with Facebook camera

Technology

Luxury phone-maker Vertu find no buyers for its high-end de...

Technology

Google Maps now gives you best time of day to travel

Security beefed up at Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh

Security beefed up at Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow

Amarnath terror attack: J&amp;K cops detain PDP MLA&#039;s driver for questioning
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath terror attack: J&K cops detain PDP MLA's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video