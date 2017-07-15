close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hurricane Fernanda strengthens in Pacific, no threat to land

The US National Hurricane Center reports that the storm's maximum sustained winds are at 145 mph (230 kph).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:27

Mexico City: Hurricane Fernanda has continued to build strength in the Pacific Ocean but is heading farther out to sea and does not pose any immediate threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center reports that the storm's maximum sustained winds are at 145 mph (230 kph). It is a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.

The center said Fernanda's eye was about 1,145 miles (1,845 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday. It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The storm was heading in the general direction of Hawaii, but forecasters said it is expected to lose strength in the coming days.

TAGS

Hurricane FernandaMexico CityPacific OceanUS National Hurricane Center

From Zee News

Is there worms on Martian surface? NASA image reveals bizarre subsurface patterns on red planet!
Space

Is there worms on Martian surface? NASA image reveals bizar...

Fire engulfs five IOC tankers in West Bengal&#039;s Siliguri - WATCH
West Bengal

Fire engulfs five IOC tankers in West Bengal's Siligur...

Lilly Singh appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador
India

Lilly Singh appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador

Assam

NIA files charge-sheet against top ULFA leaders

Dawood gang may be behind planting of explosives in UP Assembly: Amar Singh
Uttar Pradesh

Dawood gang may be behind planting of explosives in UP Asse...

Toll goes up to 10 in bus mishap in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Thanjavur
Tamil Nadu

Toll goes up to 10 in bus mishap in Tamil Nadu's Thanj...

Bihar

Tejaswi Yadav skips govt function attended by Nitish Kumar

India

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother should be granted Visa on h...

North East

One with majority of votes should be CM: Nagaland Governor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video