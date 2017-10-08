Hurricane Nate makes landfall in southern US

Louisiana: Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River on the southeastern tip of the state of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

The storm was packing winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour as it was bearing north at 20 miles (31 kilometers) per hour.

Nate caused widespread flooding and left dozens of people dead in Central America, the latest in a series of deadly storms to hammer Caribbean islands, Mexico and the southeastern US in this exceptionally busy hurricane season.