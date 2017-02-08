Idaho judge punishes 19-year-old rape convict with 'no sex for a year' order
Twin Falls, Idaho: Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old convicted rapist not to have sex with anyone before he marries.
Judge's order came after Cody Duane Scott Herrera pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Judge Randy Stoker sentenced Herrera of Twin Falls to five to 15 years in prison, but he suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.
If the unmarried Herrera completes the program, he'll be released on probation, which requires celibacy unless he weds. Herrera received the sentence in 5th District Court.
While delivering the order, District Judge Randy Stoker said, “I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old.”
The victim’s mother termed Herrera was a predator.
“It was his intent from the beginning to take what he wanted from my 14-year-old child — her virginity,” the victim’s mother told the court.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- Donald Trump earned USD 6 mn through business dealings in India: DNA report
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral