US Air Force

In massive display of air power, US conducts first ever 'elephant walk' of F-35 fighters

The drill was conducted at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Image/Video courtesy: YouTube

WASHINGTON: In a major display of its air power, the United States on Monday conducted its first ever mass drill involving F-35 fighter jets.

According to CNN.com, the mass drill or the "elephant walk" launched dozens of aircraft in a condensed period as part of what the US Air Force called a "combat power exercise".

The drill was conducted at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Dozens of stealth fifth-generation fighters from the active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and 419th Reserve unit participated in the exercise.

The first-ever 'elephant walk' was aimed at showcasing the US Air Force's ability to "launch any number of aircraft to support the national defence mission at a moment's notice."

During the mass drill, fighter wings launched between 30 and 60 aircraft in 20-to 40-second intervals.

The drill involving F-35 fighters comes at a time when the US military is struggling hard to improve the readiness of its air fleet around the world.

Interestingly, US Defence Secretary James Mattis had in October ordered that 80% of all jets, including the military's combat-ready squadrons of F-35s, to be mission-ready at any given time by 2019.

