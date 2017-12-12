MeToo: woman says Trump kissed, groped her; White House denies allegations

WASHINGTON: White House on Monday denied all allegations of sexual harassment and assault against US President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the Trump administration has 'multiple reports' of eyewitness accounts that can prove their stand. The women were making "false claims", added the White House.

A month before 2016 presidential election, the three women Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks alleged Trump of groping, forcibly kissing and humiliating them.

The incident surfaced as part of the #MeToo spree. The two-word hashtag was vehement used by women on social media across the world to denounce sexual assault and harassment. Using the hashtag they started revealing incidents of sexual assault and harassment that they came across.

Jessica Leeds, one among the trio, had claimed that the US President purportedly groped and kissed her on an aeroplane in the 1970s.

Countering the claims, a British man named Anthony Gilberthorpe had defended Trump ahead of US election. He had said that he was present on the flight with Leeds and Trump and that he did not find anything inappropriate.