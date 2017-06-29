close
Indian-American diplomat appointed US Ambassador to Peru

Krishna R Urs is currently the Charge d' Affaires of the US Embassy in Madrid where he was also the Deputy Chief of Mission.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 13:38

Washington: Krishna R Urs, a veteran Indian- origin career diplomat, has been appointed as America's new Ambassador to Peru by President Donald Trump.

Urs is currently the Charge d' Affaires of the US Embassy in Madrid where he was also the Deputy Chief of Mission.

During his three decades of State Department service, Urs, who is a career service American diplomat since 1986, has specialised in economic issues and developed extensive policy experience in the Andean region of South America.

He has served at seven US embassies as well in senior leadership positions in Washington, a media release said.

Urs earned an MS from the University of Texas and a BS from Georgetown University. He fluently speaks Spanish as well as some Hindi and Telugu.

Previously, Urs served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs and Chief US Government Aviation Negotiator at the Department of State from November 2010 until June 2014.

He has also served as Director in the Office of Aviation Negotiations in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs in the Department of State, Charge d' Affaires, at the US Embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, Deputy Chief of Mission at the same embassy, Director of the Office of Economic Policy and Summit Coordination in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State. 

Krishna R Urs

