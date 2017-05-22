Indian student touches feet of American university's dean during ceremony, professor STUNNED! WATCH viral video
Chicago: This video clip has gone massively viral on internet.
The viral video clip shows a student of Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago touching feet of dead during 2017 Commencement Ceremony - School of Applied Technology.
Here's how dean reacted when the student touched his feet; WATCH:-
Indians will be Indians.... pic.twitter.com/YVR94DzW2l
— Nikhil (@Trollacharya) May 19, 2017
FULL VIDEO: WATCH from 1:11:40