Indian student touches feet of American university's dean during ceremony, professor STUNNED! WATCH viral video

This video clip has gone massively viral on internet.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 15:41
Indian student touches feet of American university&#039;s dean during ceremony, professor STUNNED! WATCH viral video

Chicago: This video clip has gone massively viral on internet.

This clip has become one of the most talked about items on Twitter.

The viral video clip shows a student of Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago touching feet of dead during 2017 Commencement Ceremony - School of Applied Technology.

Here's how dean reacted when the student touched his feet; WATCH:-

FULL VIDEO: WATCH from 1:11:40

Illinois Institute of TechnologyIndian studentDeanCommencement CeremonyViral video

