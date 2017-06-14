close
James Comey's friend says he's turning over Comey's Donald Trump memos to FBI

James Comey, who was fired by Donald Trump last month, said in congressional testimony last week that he gave a memo describing his conversations with Trump to a close friend.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 00:15

Washington:  A friend of former FBI Director James Comey said on Tuesday he is turning over any memos of Comey`s conversations with President Donald Trump in his possession to the FBI, MSNBC reported.

It said the friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, confirmed to NBC News that "he`s now turning over any Comey memos that he has in his possession to the FBI."

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, said in congressional testimony last week that he gave a memo describing his conversations with Trump to a close friend and told him to share its contents with a reporter.

MSNBC reported that Richman also said Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading an investigation into Russian links with the Trump campaign during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, has been in touch with the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss how the panel can get access to the memos.

TAGS

James ComeyDonald TrumpFBIMemosclose friendColumbia Law SchoolDaniel RichmanSenate Judiciary Committee

