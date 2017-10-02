Las Vegas gunman had at least eight guns in hotel room: Police
The suspect - identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock - opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel adjoing an open-air concert venue.
Nevada: Las Vegas police found at least eight guns in the 32nd-floor hotel room from which a gunman opened fire at concertgoers below, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 200, police said.
Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN a police SWAT team found "a number of long rifles" after confronting the gunman in the hotel room.
"There were at least eight guns," he said.