close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Madman' North Korea leader to be 'tested like never before': Donald Trump

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn`t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump tweeted.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 17:59
&#039;Madman&#039; North Korea leader to be &#039;tested like never before&#039;: Donald Trump
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Columbia: US President Donald Trump on Friday warned "madman" North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that he would be "tested," the latest in an exchange of insults between the two.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn`t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier Friday Kim blasted Trump as a "mentally deranged US dotard" who will "pay dearly" for threatening to destroy North Korea.

Trump "insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history", Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. He blasted Trump`s maiden speech to the UN General Assembly as "unprecedented rude nonsense".

Trump branded Kim "Rocket Man" and threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" in his UN speech. Washington followed on Thursday by announcing tougher sanctions on North Korea.

Trump had earlier threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury."

Trump has traded tough rhetoric with Pyongyang as it pushed an increasingly brazen weapons program in recent months, with missile launches and its sixth and largest nuclear test.

On the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb outside its territory.

TAGS

USUNDonald TrumpmadmanNorth KoreaKim Jong-UnPyongyangRi Yong-HoHydrogen bomb

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal worker killed in Ratlam, five held
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal worker killed in Ratlam, five h...

Swine flu kills 87 in 83 days in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

Swine flu kills 87 in 83 days in Madhya Pradesh

Anxiety mounts as clock ticks down on Mexico quake rescue
AmericasWorld

Anxiety mounts as clock ticks down on Mexico quake rescue

Dawood&#039;s wife visited Mumbai last year to meet father: Iqbal Kaskar to cops
India

Dawood's wife visited Mumbai last year to meet father:...

Slovenian PM Miro Cerar cancels visit to Croatia in border arbitration row
EuropeWorld

Slovenian PM Miro Cerar cancels visit to Croatia in border...

Rs 1 lakh reward announced for Honeypreet&#039;s arrest
Haryana

Rs 1 lakh reward announced for Honeypreet's arrest

Jammu and Kashmir

Shelling across Pakistan-India border kills six civilians,...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by two

London Parsons Green bombing could have been much worse: Police chief
EuropeWorld

London Parsons Green bombing could have been much worse: Po...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video