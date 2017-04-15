Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile: USGS
Reuters | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 14:32
Calama: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.
First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 14:32
