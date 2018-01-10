Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off Central America: USGS

NEW DELHI: A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, sparking a tsunami warning in the area, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.8, was centered 125 miles (202 km)northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 191 miles (307 km)southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

It was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified its effect.