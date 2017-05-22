close
Making America Great Again? Donald Trump didn't bow to Saudi King but Obama did so - Here is VIDEO PROOF

These two videos are going viral on social media and netizens are praising US Donald Trump.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 13:42
Making America Great Again? Donald Trump didn&#039;t bow to Saudi King but Obama did so - Here is VIDEO PROOF
Unlike Obama, Trump didn’t bow to Saudi King

Riyadh: These two videos are going viral on social media and netizens are praising US Donald Trump.

Not only this, some of the users and online blogs are slamming ex-US President Barack Obama.

So, what is there is these two videos?

In one video, Trump is standing up straight as Saudi King Salman appeared to bow slightly.

While in the second one, Obama can be slightly bowing to Saudi King Abdullah.

WATCH the TWO videos here:-

Trump doesn’t bow to Saudi king

Obama Bows to Saudi King

 

Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Saudi King, Saudi King Salman, Saudi King Abdullah, King Salman

