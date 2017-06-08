close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida

A harrowing video of a man, who was fishing off the Florida Keys, being attacked by an 8-foot long reef shark has now come to fore.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 14:31
Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida
Pic/Video coutesy: LiveLeak

Florida: A harrowing video of a man, who was fishing off the Florida Keys, being attacked by an 8-foot long reef shark has now come to fore.

Parker Simpson – the man in question - was spear-fishing with his friend Justin near Middle Sambo Reef when he was attacked by the reef shark.

Simpson was heads down looking for fish when the shark suddenly attacked him.

Simpson later told his friends that this shark "came out of nowhere." 

The shark chew off both of Simpson's fins and then took a chunk out of his leg.

"Justin, get my gun!" Simpson could be seen yelling in the video clip he himself shot.

However, the shark did not return after the initial attack. 

After reaching his shipping boat, Simpson was taken to the hospital where the man spent four hours.

According to the doctors who treated him, Simpson lost more than two pints of blood in the attack because the shark tore through his tibial artery when he bit his leg. 

See the harrowing video here. 

TAGS

Spear fishermanshark aattack viral videoFlorida Keysreef shark attackMiddle Sambo Reef

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk
India

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in &amp; rajeduboard.nic.in Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2017 to be declared shortly
RajasthanEducation

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in & rajedub...

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US
AmericasIndia

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in India
Environment

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in Indi...

16-year-old Bengaluru girl to have a minor planet named after her
Space

16-year-old Bengaluru girl to have a minor planet named aft...

Mysore village head forces manual scavengers to clean block...
Karnataka

Mysore village head forces manual scavengers to clean block...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video