Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida

Florida: A harrowing video of a man, who was fishing off the Florida Keys, being attacked by an 8-foot long reef shark has now come to fore.

Parker Simpson – the man in question - was spear-fishing with his friend Justin near Middle Sambo Reef when he was attacked by the reef shark.

Simpson was heads down looking for fish when the shark suddenly attacked him.

Simpson later told his friends that this shark "came out of nowhere."

The shark chew off both of Simpson's fins and then took a chunk out of his leg.

"Justin, get my gun!" Simpson could be seen yelling in the video clip he himself shot.

However, the shark did not return after the initial attack.

After reaching his shipping boat, Simpson was taken to the hospital where the man spent four hours.

According to the doctors who treated him, Simpson lost more than two pints of blood in the attack because the shark tore through his tibial artery when he bit his leg.

See the harrowing video here.