Manhattan shocker: 90-year-old man hit on head with cane in unprovoked attack

Manhattan: In yet incident of possible race attack, a 90-year-old man was hit on head with a cane in the neighborhood of Inwood in Manhattan.

The shocking incident, which occurred around 5:55 pm, was caught on camera, according to the New York Police Department.

The CCTV footage, which is being examined by the NYPD officials, shows a young man aged between 20-30 walking down the street when he notices the elderly gentleman.

The dark-skinned suspect, nearly 5'10" and weighing around 150 pounds, gives a swift kick to the old man's shopping cart.

Within a few seconds, the attacker delivers a vicious strike to the side of the 90-year-old's head with a cane.

While passersby are briefly stunned by the sudden assault, one Good Samaritan quickly jumps in to save the old man and delivers a punch before he manages to run off west on Broadway.

The frail old man was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for lacerations to the head and ear, where he is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD, which has launched a hunt for the attacker, says the motive for the old man’s assault remains under investigation, but appears to be unprovoked.

The CCTV footage shows the attacker wearing headphones over a blue Yankees baseball cap, a black T-shirt over a grey long-sleeved shirt, pajama bottoms with checker box print and black sneakers.

Here's the video.