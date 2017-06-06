close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manhattan shocker: 90-year-old man hit on head with cane in unprovoked attack

The CCTV footage, which is being examined by the NYPD officials, shows a young man aged between 20-30 walking down the street when he notices the elderly gentleman and hits him with a cane.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 14:31
Manhattan shocker: 90-year-old man hit on head with cane in unprovoked attack
Pic Coutesy: Daily Mail

Manhattan: In yet incident of possible race attack, a 90-year-old man was hit on head with a cane in the neighborhood of Inwood in Manhattan.

The shocking incident, which occurred around 5:55 pm, was caught on camera, according to the New York Police Department.

The CCTV footage, which is being examined by the NYPD officials, shows a young man aged between 20-30 walking down the street when he notices the elderly gentleman.

The dark-skinned suspect, nearly 5'10" and weighing around 150 pounds, gives a swift kick to the old man's shopping cart. 

Within a few seconds, the attacker delivers a vicious strike to the side of the 90-year-old's head with a cane.  

While passersby are briefly stunned by the sudden assault, one Good Samaritan quickly jumps in to save the old man and delivers a punch before he manages to run off west on Broadway. 

The frail old man was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for lacerations to the head and ear, where he is said to be in serious but stable condition. 

The NYPD, which has launched a hunt for the attacker, says the motive for the old man’s assault remains under investigation, but appears to be unprovoked.

The CCTV footage shows the attacker wearing headphones over a blue Yankees baseball cap, a black T-shirt over a grey long-sleeved shirt, pajama bottoms with checker box print and black sneakers. 

Here's the video.

TAGS

elderly man attackedold man hit with caneManhattanNYPDInwood old man attack video

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence
WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence

Stalin wonders whether Tamil Nadu government would continue...
Tamil Nadu

Stalin wonders whether Tamil Nadu government would continue...

2 Chinese assaulted in Islamabad
WorldAsia

2 Chinese assaulted in Islamabad

Pakistan more of a threat than an ally: US think tank
WorldAsia

Pakistan more of a threat than an ally: US think tank

UN accuses IS of executing 163 civilians in Mosul on June 1
EuropeWorld

UN accuses IS of executing 163 civilians in Mosul on June 1

UK imams refuse funeral prayers to 'indefensible'...
EuropeWorld

UK imams refuse funeral prayers to 'indefensible'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video