close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mathematics genius Maryam Mirzakhani dies after long battle with cancer

In 2014, the Iran native and a Stanford University professor became the first woman to receive the highest honor Fields Medal, in mathematics and equal in reputation to a Nobel Prize.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 09:10
Mathematics genius Maryam Mirzakhani dies after long battle with cancer

New York: Maryam Mirzakhani, 40, who became the only woman to receive the highest honor in mathematics, died on Saturday after battling with cancer.

In 2014, the Iran native and a Stanford University professor became the first woman to receive the highest honor Fields Medal, in mathematics and equal in reputation to a Nobel Prize.

In 1936, the International Mathematical Union established the award and has presented it to at least two people every four years since 1950.

 However, all 52 recipients before Mirazkhani were men, CNN reported.

"Maryam is gone far too soon, but her impact will live on for the thousands of women she inspired to pursue math and science," Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saluted Mirzakhani in a message in Farsi, posted on Twitter.

"Maryam Mirzakhani was a creative scientist and a gracious human being who lifted Iran's name in the global scientific community," Rouhani's account reads. "May she Rest in Peace." 

TAGS

Maryam MirzakhaniMaryam Mirzakhani diesNew YorkStanford UniversityStanford University professorInternational Mathematical UnionStanford University PresidentMarc Tessier-LavigneHassan Rouhani

From Zee News

Speeding car kills three children in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh

Speeding car kills three children in Uttar Pradesh

Poice lodge complaint against Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Ghosh for making controversial remarks on women safety
India

Poice lodge complaint against Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Ghosh fo...

Huge California wildfire spreads overnight as crews dig in
AmericasWorld

Huge California wildfire spreads overnight as crews dig in

Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid attacks
EuropeWorld

Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid a...

Bihar crisis: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav to hold separate meeting today
India

Bihar crisis: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav to hold separate mee...

Bizarre! Texas man gets stuck inside ATM, hands out &#039;help me&#039; note through receipt slot
World

Bizarre! Texas man gets stuck inside ATM, hands out 'h...

Delhi

Cow killers get stricter punishment than errant drivers: De...

India

Sixteen new bills listed in Monsoon Session of Parliament

North East

Twelve lakh affected in Assam floods, death toll nears 60

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video