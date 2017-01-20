Meet Melania Trump - Donald Trump’s wife and US First Lady

Washington: Melania Trump on Friday took Michelle Obama’s place as the First Lady of the United States of America.

The New York Times describes Melania as the "sultry enigma of Trumpworld". She has said that as First Lady she would like to be "very traditional - like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy", The Guardian reported.

She also plans to combat online bullying and harassment.

Melania Trump on Thursday picked a little-known New York designer of Hispanic descent and daughter of a wounded veteran, for her first outfit celebrating husband Donald`s presidential inauguration.

The choice of a knee-length, black coat from Norisol Ferrari for her visit to the Arlington National Cemetery was something of an inspired choice for Trump, who has been criticised in the past for favoring high-end European clothes.

Here are a few interesting facts about the US' new FLOTUS:

Born in 1970 in communist Yugoslavia, Melania becomes the first presidential spouse to be born outside the US since Lousia Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, who was born in England.

Melania Trump's father is Viktor Knavs, a member of the Slovenian Communist Party, and a car and motorcycle dealer and Amalija Knvas, a patternmaker for kids' clothing.

She speaks five languages — Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.

Melania started dating Donald Trump in 1998, married him in 2005 at the groom's landmark Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and gave birth to their son, Barron, in 2006. She is Donald Trump's third wife and is just eight years older than her stepson Donald Trump Jr.

Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States worth $20,056 that occurred in the seven weeks before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to detailed accounting ledgers, contracts and related documents from 20 years ago provided to news agency The Associated Press.

Melania received a green card in March 2001 and became a US citizen in 2006.

The 5ft 11in former model has graced the covers of numerous magazines including Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair. She once posed naked on a white rug for British magazine GQ.

Melania has her own jewellery and skin care line.

She doesn’t approve of Donald Trump's tweeting.

(With Agency inputs)