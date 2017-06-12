Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, finally moves into White House with son Barron Trump

District of Columbia: US President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump, and their youngest son, Barron, officially moved in to the White House on Sunday.

The First Lady of the United States had been living in Trump Tower in New York while Barron Trump, 11, finished the academic year at his New York school, reports NBC News.

However, the mother-son duo have shifted to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, six months after President Donald Trump arrived.

Barron is likely to attend St Andrews Episcopal school, just outside Washington, in the 2017-2018 session.

Before reaching the capital, the Slovenia-born former model and her son descended the steps of Air Force One alongside President Trump at Joint Base Andrews, with the youngster -- decked in a tee-shirt that read `The Expert` -- playing with a fidget spinner.

Melania`s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knav, had joined them for the short flight from Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump had spent the weekend at his golf course.

After arriving at the White House, Melania tweeted a picture from a window looking on to the South Lawn and the Washington Monument.

"Looking forward to the memories we`ll make in our new home! #Movingday" she wrote.

On what appeared to be a set dining room table, two tall, tapered candles in silver holders were lit, reports CNN.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Melania is the first First Lady in modern history to delay her arrival in Washington after an election win. Also, Barron will be the first boy to live in the White House since 1963, when John F Kennedy Jr was three-year-old.

Meanwhile, the First Lady is planning a lavish birthday for her husband President Donald Trump, reports CNN.

During the week at least, Trump had been living alone in the vast, private quarters of the White House as he fends off the flood of reporting over Russia having allegedly meddled in the 2016 US election with the aim of helping him defeat Hillary Clinton.

The first lady has mostly kept a low profile since her real estate mogul husband became president.

Arguably, her biggest public outing came last month when she and Trump visited the Middle East and Europe on a trip that the White House later praised as a resounding success.

(With Agency inputs)