Former US First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir to be called BECOMING, set for worldwide release on November 13

Washington: Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, will soon share her first memoir BECOMING, which is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling.

Michelle said on Monday that she is pretty excited about it and can't wait to share her memoir with people.

Michelle, who is regarded as one of the most iconic and compelling women of the present times, has revealed to the media that writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience for her.

"I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story," Michelle, who was the first African-American to serve as the US First Lady, had tweeted.

The former First Lady has established herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the US and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives.

The memoir addresses readers' world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her-from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address.

Michele's memoir BECOMING is set to be released on November 13, 2018.

BECOMING will be published globally in 24 languages by Penguin Random House, which acquired world publishing rights to both Michelle and Barack Obama’s memoirs in a deal rumoured to be worth USD 65 million.

The book will be released in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa in print and digital formats by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Books at Penguin Random House UK.

In the US and Canada, it will be released by Crown Publishing Group.

