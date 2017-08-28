Mississippi governor set for business trip to India
A spokesman confirms that Republican Governor Phil Bryant is planning to take part in a trip September 11-15.
Jackson: The governor of Mississippi is scheduled to lead a state business trip to India.
It sponsored by Mississippi Development Authority, the state agency that seeks to create jobs.
The agency says participants will meet with potential buyers, agents, distributors and joint venture partners.