close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mississippi governor set for business trip to India

A spokesman confirms that Republican Governor Phil Bryant is planning to take part in a trip September 11-15.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:06

Jackson: The governor of Mississippi is scheduled to lead a state business trip to India.

A spokesman confirms that Republican Governor Phil Bryant is planning to take part in a trip September 11-15.

It sponsored by Mississippi Development Authority, the state agency that seeks to create jobs.

The agency says participants will meet with potential buyers, agents, distributors and joint venture partners.

TAGS

MississipiIndiaGovernorBusinesstrips

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Seven climbers killed in the Alps

Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducherry resort
Tamil NaduIndia

Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducher...

NASA unveils splendid image of snow-covered dunes on Mars
Space

NASA unveils splendid image of snow-covered dunes on Mars

Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to death
India

Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to dea...

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain ahead
AmericasWorld

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rai...

Houston residents flee Harvey floodwaters for safety at convention center
AmericasWorld

Houston residents flee Harvey floodwaters for safety at con...

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first
EuropeWorld

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce...

An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelter
AmericasWorld

An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm s...

Rajasthan: BJP Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine flu
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine fl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video