Mother busy texting on Facebook while baby drowned

Although she said she became "distracted" by another child, Facebook Messenger and a television playing loudly, the investigators revealed that Stuckey was messaging two people on Facebook for at least 18 minutes while the infant was left unattended on June 13.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:09

San Francisco: A woman in Texas has been booked and charged with injury to a child after police found that she was messaging on Facebook while her eight-month-old daughter drowned in a bathtub.

According to a report in CBS News on Thursday, 21-year-old Cheyenne Summer Stuckey put her daughter in the tub and left her unsupervised with the water running "for only a couple of minutes".

Although she said she became "distracted" by another child, Facebook Messenger and a television playing loudly, the investigators revealed that Stuckey was messaging two people on Facebook for at least 18 minutes while the infant was left unattended on June 13.

After realising that she had left her kid in the tub unsupervised, she rushed to check on the child and found the kid floating in the tub face-down and unresponsive.

She told investigators she was not sure if she had placed a bathtub stopper in the drain, the report said.

Emergency responders were not able to resuscitate the girl and she was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The autopsy report confirmed that the baby died from drowning.

 

San Francisco, Texas, Facebook, Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, Facebook Messenger

