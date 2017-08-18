close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Need to stop "radical Islamic terrorism": Donald Trump

A van driver yesterday ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight, killing at least 14 people.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 21:15

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday called for strong measures to combat "radical Islamic terrorism", a day after twin terror attacks killed 14 people and injured around 100 others in Spain.

A van driver yesterday ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight, killing at least 14 people.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later shot dead five suspects after a second vehicle attack in the coastal town of Cambrils, around 130 kilometres from Barcelona.

"Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!" Trump said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Trump said the US security forces and law enforcement agencies were on guard and were monitoring the situation.

"Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!" he said.

Trump accused the Opposition Democratic party of being "obstructionists" and compromising with security of the country.

"The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!" he tweeted. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpIslamic terrorismTwin Terror AttackSpain terror attackWashington

From Zee News

World

Huge fire breaks out at Barcelona Airport, no casualty

AmericasWorld

Mother of Charlottesville victim won't speak to Donald...

AmericasWorld

United States, South Korea to begin 10-day military drill n...

EuropeWorld

One killed in stabbing in western Germany, attacker on the...

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist
World

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist

NASA launches &#039;TDRS-M&#039; satellite to help astronauts communicate with Earth
Space

NASA launches 'TDRS-M' satellite to help astronau...

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfly spotted in Scotland after 133 years
Environment

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfl...

Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister
Environment

Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister

India

President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Barcelona attack

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video