close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New White House chief of staff assures attorney general his job is safe

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions last weekend that his job was safe after Sessions endured several weeks of sharp public criticism from President Donald Trump, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 08:19

Washington: New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions last weekend that his job was safe after Sessions endured several weeks of sharp public criticism from President Donald Trump, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

Kelly, who was named chief of staff by Trump on Friday, phoned Sessions on Saturday to reassure him the White House wanted him to remain as head of the Justice Department, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The conversation was first reported by the Associated Press.

Kelly said Trump was still annoyed with Sessions` decision in March to recuse himself from the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, but there had been "kind of a thaw" in Trump`s attitude toward him, according to the official.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Kremlin says it did not interfere in the election, and Trump has denied any collusion.

Last week, Trump assailed Sessions in a tweet as "very weak" and said he was "very disappointed" with his attorney general in a Wall Street Journal interview.

When asked at a news conference last week about Sessions` future, Trump replied: "Time will tell. Time will tell."

Republican lawmakers rallied to the defense of Sessions, a former US senator from Alabama, and Trump has not mentioned him in tweets in recent days.

TAGS

Donald TrumpJohn KellyJeff SessionsRussiaUnited States of America

From Zee News

WorldAsia

No decision on Indus Water Treaty yet; Indo-Pak talks on: W...

World

Venezuela attorney general opens probe into voting `fraud`

WorldAsia

Myanmar not setting up trading zone at India border

Andhra PradeshIndia

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu eyes cost effective mas...

Mumbai shocker: 16-year-old boy ‘raped’ for a year by 15 boys
MaharashtraMumbai

Mumbai shocker: 16-year-old boy ‘raped’ for a year by 15 bo...

WorldAsia

US says ''grave'' consequences if Syria...

India

China planting misinformation: Defence expert on Beijing...

Congress shaming itself by opposing I-T raid on Karnataka minister Shivakumar: BJP
Karnataka

Congress shaming itself by opposing I-T raid on Karnataka m...

World

UN urges all countries to keep weapons from terrorist group...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video