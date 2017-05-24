close
Newark airport reopens after engine fire prompts plane evacuation

Newark Liberty International Airport is a major international hub near New York City.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 10:27

District of Columbia: Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has reopened after temporarily shutting down late Tuesday, following an engine fire that prompted the evacuation of an aeroplane, officials said.

There were reports of five minor injuries, according to a statement posted on the airport`s official Twitter account, with delays expected to persist through the night.

The airport is a major international hub near New York City.

"Newark Airport is temporarily closed due to the deployment of emergency chutes on a plane with an apparent engine fire," an earlier post on the airport`s official Twitter account had said.

A passenger posted a video of the plane on the tarmac surrounded by vehicles with flashing lights. "Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide," the user tweeted using the handle @lo_toney.

United Airlines Flight 1579 bound for San Francisco halted its take-off as it was taxiing on the runway, local media reported. It was due to depart at 9:22 pm Tuesday (0122 GMT Wednesday).

TAGS

Newark Liberty International AirportNew JerseyUnited AirlinesFederal Aviation AdministrationFAA

