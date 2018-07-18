हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
North Korea

No time limit set on North Korea's denuclearisation, says Donald Trump

We have set no time limit, no speed limit for North Korea's full denuclearization, Trump was quoted as saying.

No time limit set on North Korea&#039;s denuclearisation, says Donald Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has said that there is no time limit set for North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons program.

According to Yonhap, Trump's remarks come a month after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

During the summit, Kim Jong-un vowed to work towards a "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in return for security guarantees from the US.

"We have no time limit. We have no speed limit. We're just going through the process," Yonhap quoted Trump, as saying during a Congress meeting at the White House.

The US president also accused the past administration of engaging North Korea in endless negotiations, something which eventually went on to defeat the purpose.

"We have no rush for speed. The sanctions are remaining. The hostages are back. There have been no tests. There have been no rockets going up for a period of nine months, and I think the relationships are very good, so we'll see how that goes," said Trump after meeting with the leader.

Trump also mentioned that North Korea's denuclearisation is an important topic of discussion during his Helsinki summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He added that Putin had also agreed to work towards North Korea's denuclearisation. 

Tags:
North KoreaNorth Korea denuclearisationDonald TrumpUnited States

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close