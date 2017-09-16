close
Norma reaches hurricane strength in Pacific near Mexico: NHC

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 09:21

Mexico City: Tropical Storm Norma surged to hurricane strength late Friday off Mexico`s Pacific coast which was pounded just hours earlier by Tropical Storm Max.

Norma looked likely to churn toward the Los Cabos resort area, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At 0300 GMT, Norma was 270 miles (435 km) south of Cabo San Lucas, packing top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kmh). It was expected to strengthen in coming days the NHC said.

