North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban

Columbia: North Korea, Venezuela and Chad were added Sunday on a new list of countries targeted by a US travel ban due to poor security and lack of cooperation with American authorities.

Sudan, one of six majority-Muslim countries on the original travel ban, was removed from the list, leaving eight nations with complete or partial blocks on travel to the United States.

Full travel bans were placed on nationals from North Korea and Chad, while the restrictions for Venezuela were limited to officials from a long list of government agencies and their families.

Other countries included in the ban were Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen.