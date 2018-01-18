NYT, Washington Post, CNN and Time: Donald Trump announces 'fake news' award

Washington: Continuing his face-off with the American media, United States President Donald Trump has now declared the 'Fake News Award' and slammed the 'unfair coverage' by leading media houses.

Trump has named 'The New York Times' as the winner of the Fake News Award.

Besides NYT, 'ABC News', 'CNN', 'Time' and 'The Washington Post' have also been named as the winners of President Trump's unique award.

Trump announced the award by a tweet yesterday.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are...https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The name of winners was revealed on the website GOP.Com, which crashed soon.

While announcing the award, Trump claimed that studies show that over 90 percent of the media’s coverage of new US administration's activities and policies is negative.

"2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90 percent of the media's coverage of President Trump is negative," it said.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said despite some "very corrupt and dishonest" media coverage, there are many great reporters he respects.

"And lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!" he said.

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Topping the list was The New York Times' Paul Krugman story, which claimed on the day of Trump's historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.

ABC News' Brian Ross was positioned second. It "CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with a false report," the website said.

'CNN' received the third prize for "FALSELY" reporting that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J Trump Jr. Had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

The 'Time' magazine was placed fourth for "FALSELY" reporting that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

"The Washington Post" was placed fifth for "FALSELY" reporting the President's massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty.

"Dishonest reporter showed the picture of empty arena HOURS before the crowd started pouring in," it said.

At number six was a “falsely edited” video which showed President Trump seemingly overfeeding fish during a visit with the Japanese Prime Minister.

At the seventh spot was a CNN story, which reported investment banker Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in the process.”

Number eight is a report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauster-Duda did not shake the President’s hand.

In another tweet, Trump alleged that "the dishonest media" was not reporting about "the true story" under his administration.

"ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can't overcome--even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!" Trump tweeted.

ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome--even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump had on January 2 announced that he would give away awards to media houses for "dishonesty and bad reporting".

Trump had coined the term 'Fake News' during his presidential campaign, targeting media houses for "biased" news.

(With PTI inputs)