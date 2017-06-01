close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Obamas purchase their Washington DC rental house

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos paid $23 million in January for the largest home in D.C., a former museum.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 10:32

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have purchased a house they were renting in Washington, D.C. for a whopping $8.1 million, the media reported.

"Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent the property," Obama`s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, told CNN on Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they were committed to remaining in Washington while their youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school at Sidwell Friends School, where she is scheduled to begin her junior year in September.

However, the former first couple may have overpaid. 

Property values for homes in the Kalorama neighbourhood, where the Obama house is located, have likely shot up in months, as the enclave has seen several high-profile residents move in, including President Donald Trump`s daughter Ivanka Trump, whose rental is just up the block from the Obamas`, reports CNN.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also lives in the neighbourhood; he purchased a $5.6 million house in February. 

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos paid $23 million in January for the largest home in D.C., a former museum.

The Obamas` landlord was Joe Lockhart, once press secretary for President Bill Clinton and a political strategist in Washington before being named executive vice president of communications for the NFL, a job that required him to move to New York with his family last year.

According to records, Lockhart purchased the house in May 2014 for $5.295 million.

The 8,200-sq.foot home, which last fall underwent upgraded security preparations in order to accommodate the former first family`s arrival, is now blocked off to public access by concrete barriers, manned 24-7 by US Secret Service officers.

TAGS

Barack ObamaDonald TrumpRex TillersonAmazonJoe Lockhart

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

US Air Force veteran sentenced for trying to join IS
AmericasWorld

US Air Force veteran sentenced for trying to join IS

UNGA President-elect to push Security Council reform
World

UNGA President-elect to push Security Council reform

After being &#039;punched&#039;, &#039;kicked&#039; by AAP MLAs, Kapil Mishra to visit &#039;Rajghat&#039; today to seek strength from &#039;Bapu&#039;
Delhi

After being 'punched', 'kicked' by AAP...

Chhattisgarh&#039;s Pride! Namrata Jain from Dantewada gets 99th rank in UPSC result 2016, wants to eradicate Naxalism
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Pride! Namrata Jain from Dantewada gets...

Peace in Afghan a &#039;dream&#039; until terrorism removed in Pakistan: Muttahida Qaumi Movement
WorldAsia

Peace in Afghan a 'dream' until terrorism removed...

Congress probes another US AG's meeting with Russian a...
World

Congress probes another US AG's meeting with Russian a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video