Donald Tump

Oops! Donald Trump colours American flag incorrectly; Twitter goes beserk

Hilarious theories went viral following Trump's glaring goof-up.

Source: Twitter/@SecAzar

An image of US President Donald Trump, colouring the American flag incorrectly, has gone viral on the social media, earning him flak from several corners. 

The President was photographed adding a blue stripe to the outline of the US star-spangled banner instead of filling in the 13 alternating red and white stripes.

The incident took place during the POTUS' (President Of The United States) visit to a children’s hospital in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Alex Azar, the Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services, tweeted photos of Trump with US First Lady Melania Trump at the hospital, colouring pictures including the US flag. 

“The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction.”

Soon enough, Twitterati pointed out the error, with images zooming on the misplaced blue stripe. “The President has colored his flag wrong. That is all,” the Twitter user Talia, wrote.

Hilarious theories went viral following this. 

One section of Twitterati claimed that Trump was attempting to colour in the Russian flag, which is made up of three horizontal layers of white, blue and red.

Another theory suggested he was issuing a coded message about John McCain a few days before the senator’s death from brain cancer.

While some simply said that Trump was trying to copy the child sitting next to the table.

However Trump supporters, some thought that the President was paying tributes to the police with the added blue line.

